Kerala’s Gulati Institute to host seminar on ‘India’s Experience with GST’

Gulati Institute of Finance and Taxation (GIFT), a leading think tank based here, is organising a two-day international seminar on ‘India’s Experience with GST’ on Friday and Saturday.

Kerala Finance minister KN Balagopal will inaugurate the seminar on Friday morning and Thomas Issac, his immediate predecessor, will chair the session. Giving details, KJ Joseph, Director, GIFT, said that experts, academicians and professionals from India as well as from abroad will participate in the seminar that will be spread across 12 sessions.

International participants

M Govinda Rao, former director, National Institute of Public Finance and Policy (NIPFP), will deliver the key note address at the inaugural session. KJ Joseph will deliver welcome address and L Anithakumari, Associate Professor, GIFT, will propose a vote of thanks.

TRK Singh, Additional Chief Secretary, Kerala, will chair the second session on ‘India’s experience with GST.’ Speakers include S Krishnan, Additional Chief Secretary, Tamil Nadu; Ashok Kumar Meena, Principal Secretary, Odisha; MA Siddique, Principal Secretary, Tamil Nadu; K Mahesh, Secretary, Puducherry; Giridhar G Pai, Commissioner, CGST, and Rathan U. Kelkar, Commissioner, SGST, Kerala.

Various sessions, speakers

The session on ‘GST in India : The way forward’ will be chaired by DK Srivastava, Honorary Professor, Madras School of Economics. Also participating are Pinaki Chakraborty, Director and R Kavitha Rao, Professor, NIPFP; Sebastian Moriss, Senior Professor, Goa Institute of Management; V. Daty and M Unnikrishnan, chartered accountants.

R Kavitha Rao will chair the fourth session based on ‘GST and State Finance.’ Listed speakers are Achin Chakraborty, Harikirishna Dwivedi, Sudipkumar Sinha, KJ Joseph, L Anithakumari, SK Dash, Kirankumar Kakarlapudi and N Ramalingam.

Thomas Issac will chair a panel discussion on ‘GST: Lessons from International experience and will be joined by Aneesa Baig, Mpho Legote (South Africa), Sofia Maier (European Commission), Juan Carlos Moreno Brid (Mexico), Debora Freire (Brazil) and Pierre Pascal Gendron (Canada) featured among the speakers’ list.

GST and global experience

Achin Chakraborty, Director, Institute of Development Studies, Kolkata, will chair a session on ‘GST and Economy.’ Among participants are Sebastian Morris, Ajay Pandey, Sobhesh Agarwalla, Astha Agarwalla, Parma Chakravartty, Zakaria Siddiqui, Anoop S Kumar, SK Dash and Shyjan Davis will participate in the session.

The second session on ‘GST: Lessons from International Experience’ will be chaired by Nanak Kakwani, Distinguished Fellow, GIFT, Australia. Participants include Dave Ananth, Patrick Wilson (New Zealand), Mathias Sinning (Australia), Binh Tran Nam, Yan Xu (Australia) and Jalbir Singh Riar (Malaysia).

R Mohan, Honorary Fellow, GIFT, will chair a technical session on ‘GST and State-level experience’ with Amarendra Das, Sukhwinder Singh, Jatinder Singh, Yadavendra Singh and Zakaria Siddiqui as speakers.

GST and compensation

Pinaki Chakraborty will chair the session on ‘’GST and Compensation’. Saschidananda Mukherjee, Asit R Mohanty, N Ramalingam and Parma Chakravartty will address. A technical session on ‘GST and the Economy‘ will be chaired by Lekha Chakraborty who will be joined by Dileep Kumar Chatterjee, Rohit Kanda, Harish Handa, GS Bhalla, PS Ranjit, Zakaria Siddiqui and Santhosh K. Dash.

VP Joy, Chief Secretary, Kerala, will chair the concluding session on Saturday. Speakers will include MA. Oommen, Honorary Fellow, GIFT; Sharmila Mary Joseph, Secretary, Taxes, Kerala; KN Harilal, Center for Development Studies, Thiruvananthapuram; K Raviraman, Member, Kerala Planning Board; AV Jose, and D Narayana, Honorary Fellows and former directors, GIFT; and KJ Joseph.