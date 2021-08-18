Kerala’s TPR unabated at 15.5%; State to launch own sero survey

A 200-year-old technology returns to aid EV adoption
Test positivity rate (TPR) in Kerala held on to the 15 per cent-plus level for a second day on Wednesday at 15.50 per cent (15.48 per cent on Tuesday) when 1,38,225 samples were tested. The day also reported 179 deaths, with the cumulative toll crossing the 19,000-mark to 19,049.
Among the districts, Malappuram topped in the daily new cases at 3,089, followed by Kozhikode (2,821), Ernakulam (2,636), Thrissur (2,307), and Palakkad (1,924). The northern parts continue to be the worst-hit, while five more districts reported more than 1,000 cases through the day.
The active case pool at 1,77,683 is the largest in the country while hospital admissions stay low at 27,859. Dr TS Anish, Associate Professor, Community Medicine, Government Medical College, Thiruvananthapuram, said that the northern and southern parts of the State are poles part in this respect.
“The situation is comfortable in South Kerala with low hospital admissions, but this cannot be said of North Kerala where infections are spreading even now. I can testify to the situation in the South since I’ve been on a continuous Covid duty during the last week or so,” he told BusinessLine.
Meanwhile, a top official in the health administration, said the State will launch its own sero-surveillance survey any time from now. It was scheduled to begin in the second week of August. “Yes, we’re currently giving training to the field staff,” said the source.
Samples were scheduled to be taken from the second week of August. It will start soon, if it has not already. It is going to be a very extensive and broad-based survey.
It will collect samples from the general population, slum-dwellers, children, and pregnant women, among others, said the source. Data collection may not need much time since Kerala has a very good infrastructure and time-tested methodology.
“It is just question of identifying the personnel with a target to cover individuals and houses in an area. So, if the green signal goes, the process can be get done within no time.”
Earlier this year, Kerala had decided to do the sero-surveillance across all districts to ascertain the baseline prevalence of SARS-CoV-2 antibodies in the community, to get an indication of the proportion of the population exposed to prior, silent exposure to the virus.
It was to be conducted under the supervision of the Additional Director of Health Services (Public Health), and the nodal officer of the State Prevention of Epidemics and Infectious Diseases Cell will be coordinated in districts by the respective District Surveillance Officers.
