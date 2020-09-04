KGF appeals for inclusion of Coimbatore in VBM’s September schedule

Dell XPS 13 2020: The ultimate executive’s notebook gets some refinements
The device is smart, elegant, thin and light, and has a good build
Coimbatoreans have voiced disappointment over Air India Express’ omission of the textile city in its September schedule.
Drawing the attention of Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri to the issue, A Sakthivel and Vanitha Mohan, the Chairman and Vice Chairperson of Kongu Global Forum, said: “It is disheartening to note that Coimbatore has been neglected in Vande Bharat Mission September schedule. The city was included in the last three months list and the flights were well patronised. Incidentally, except for Coimbatore and Vishakapatnam, all other international airports in South India have been included in the programme.”
“The international airport here has adequate infrastructure to handle these flights, but is not recognised in the Hub and Spoke model by the government. This makes it extremely difficult for international passengers arriving here to reach any destination in western Tamil Nadu, especially during the pandemic.
“Considering the economic significance of this region, the government, besides including Coimbatore in VBM September schedule, should also recognise Coimbatore International Airport in the Hub and Spoke model,” said the KGF Chairman.
The device is smart, elegant, thin and light, and has a good build
The 4K home entertainment projector targets sports enthusiasts and gamers
Plenty of features, great app support and customisable sound
Starting international operations involves coordination with governments across the world
Brokerage has been growing 100% YoY over the last three years, says Nithin Kamath
The stock of SBI Cards, since confirming a double bottom chart pattern in the daily chart in early June, has ...
₹1131 • HDFC Bank S1S2R1R2COMMENT 1120110011451160 Go long in the stock with stop-loss at ₹1,120 if the ...
Higher reward potential in direct stocks comes with higher risk. A calibrated approach and judicious mix will ...
Students in towns big and small go online to prepare for competitive exams
The winner of this year’s International Booker, Marieke Lucas Rijneveld’s debut novel is a visceral ...
It’s September 5, and as Teacher’s Day, this day played a huge part in 3 Idiots, a film based on a top ...
Cinemapreneur, a pay-per-view cinema platform, looks set to free indie films of OTT algorithms and mainstream ...
A win-win proposition as it locks in customers for retailers while buyers get to save more
Cocooned indoors during the pandemic, consumers are lavishing attention on their homes
Age no barTo time with world senior citizen day, which falls on August 21, Columbia Pacific communities has ...
Pune-based Wiggles is in the unique space of preventive healthcare
The devastating landslide in Kerala’s Munnar region signals the dire need for ramping up disaster alert ...
FPOs have emerged as an antidote to the ills of the cooperative sector in Maharashtra. Will they live up to ...
The coronavirus pandemic is likely to have a transformative impact on the rural economy. Anil Ghanwat, ...
Covid-19 has hit book publishing in unimaginable ways, forcing publishers, writers and readers to alter their ...