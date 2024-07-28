Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said that for the first time Khadi Gramodyog’s business has crossed ₹1.5 lakh crore, which is due to 400 per cent increase in its sale.

Addressing the 112th episode of Mann Ki Baat, Modi also lauded Tiger Day campaigns in Rajasthan, Andhra, and UP, and reflected on Charaideo Moidam, a unique 700-year old mound-burial system of the Ahom dynasty of Assam that is being included under the category of Cultural Property at the ongoing 46th World Heritage Committee meeting here.

The Prime Minister, ahead of National Handloom Day on August 7, said, “The Khadi Gramodyog’s business has crossed ₹1.5 lakh crore for the first time. Do you sales of Khadi have gone up by 400 per cent. The rising sales of Khadi and handloom are creating new job opportunities in large numbers,” he told his listeners.

Women, Modi said, are benefiting the most from this industry since they are mostly associated with it. “More than 250 women of Rohtak district of Haryana are associated with the handloom industry.

‘Earlier, they used to run small shops and do minor work to make ends meet but everyone had a desire to move forward so they decided to join the Unnati Self Help Group and by joining this group, they got training in block printing and dyeing.”

“These women are earning lakhs of rupees today; bed covers, saree and dupattas made by them have a huge demand in the market,” he informed.

Modi urged people to buy khadi clothes and add to it to their wardrobe collection. “On August 7, we will be celebrating National Handloom Day. These days, the way handloom products have made a place in everyone’s hearts is indeed very successful and fabulous. You can also upload your local products on social media with #MyProductMyPride. Your small effort will change the lives of many people,” he added.

Tiger Day

In his monthly radio address, the PM said the Tiger Day will be celebrated all over the world on Monday. “In India, Tigers have been an integral part of our culture. In our country, there are many villages where there is no conflict between humans and tigers. But where such a situation arises, unprecedented efforts are being made for the protection of tigers there as well.”

He mentioned about an interesting people’s effort -- ‘Kulhadi Band Panchayat’ -- that has been started in Ranthambor in Rajasthan. “The local communities themselves have taken an oath that they will not go to the forest with axes and will not cut trees,” he said.

Modi requested people to ‘cheer for Bharat’ to motivate Indian athletes participating at the Paris Olympics, as the games give them a chance to hoist the national flag at the international level.

During the broadcast, the PM interacted with Indian students who performed very well in the recently held Mathematics Olympiad.

“A few days ago, an Olympics took place in the world of mathematics also: the International Mathematics Olympiad. Indian students have performed very well in this Olympiad. Our team won four gold medals and one silver medal,” Modi said.

