Kharge panel recommends ‘suitable post’ for Sidhu

Congress president Sonia Gandhi is likely to take a decision on accommodating cricketer-turned-politician Navjot Singh Sidhu either at the top of the Punjab unit of the party or in Amrinder Singh Cabinet. Though they did not specify, a three-member panel of the Congress leadership headed by Opposition leader in Rajya Sabha has submitted a report on the organisational situation in Punjab to Gandhi which said Sidhu has to be accommodated in a suitable post.

Singh is opposed to both suggestions and had warned the high command against creating more internal issues for the Punjab unit. Sources indicate that former President of the party Rahul Gandhi and AICC general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra had also met the three-member panel and supported Sidhu’s demands.

AICC general secretary in-charge of Punjab affairs Harish Rawat and senior leader from Delhi JP Aggarwal are also on the panel. It had met almost all MLAs, MPs and senior leaders of the party from the State and Singh had also apprised the panel on his stance. A senior leader said the report also demands collective style of functioning in the Punjab unit.