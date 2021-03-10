Khattar government wins trust vote

Manohar Lal Khattar government in Haryana survived the floor test on Wednesday. The Opposition, led by the Congress, could manage only 32 votes while the BJP-JJP alliance got the support of 55 MLAs, including five independents and the sole member of Haryana Lokhit Party.

The Assembly debated the no-trust motion moved by the Congress for about six hours. Speaker Gian Chand Gupta announced in the House that the motion has been defeated with 55 votes against it and 32 in favour of it.

The BJP has 39 members in the Assembly while the Jannayak Janta Party has ten MLAs. The government also has the support of five Independents and one member of the Haryana Lokhit Party. The Congress has 30 MLAs and two independent MLAs too supported the no-trust motion.

Opposition leader leader Bhupinder Singh Hooda had earlier demanded a secret ballot on the motion. Hooda attacked both the Centre and State governemnts for bringing the three farm laws. “This government has lost the confidence of people. Their MLAs cannot go in their constituencies,” he said. He added that the State Government stopped farmers from going to Delhi, attacked them using water cannons and even dug roads to block them from marching to Delhi. “The government should know it cannot break farmers by such tactics,” he added.

Khattar, in his reply, attacked the Congress and said the party is a sinking ship and many leaders have come out of it. He said winning the confidence of people is more important for him. “We know that we will not be able to win the confidence of the members in Opposition. But we will take this opportunity to win the confidence of the masses,” he said. He added that criticism will make his personality shine better and that he respects his detractors.

The Congress was hoping to change the mind of JJP. But the party did not have any confidence about it. It reminded the JJP that it had promised farmers that MSP will be legalised, but when came to power they forgot it. The BJP, on the other hand, played its cards well and ensured that the lone Indian National Lok Dal (INLD) MLA Abhay Chautala will resign from the Assembly so that the strength of the Assembly will come down. Congress MLAs from Kalka, Pradeep Chaudhary had been convicted in an assault case and was disqualified earlier.

It also made sure that the Haryana Lokhit Party of former Minister Gopal Goyal Kanda will support it. The party failed to consolidate the anger of farmers against the State and Union governments. Many of its leaders, including PCC president Kumari Selja, were not active participants in the protests by farmers.