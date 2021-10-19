Kilburn Engineering MD found murdered in Kolkata

Subir Chaki, the Managing Director of Williamson Magor group firm Kilburn Engineering, was found hacked to death in a posh south Kolkata locality, police said.

The 61-year-old Chaki and his driver Rabin Mondal (65) were found dead with multiple stab injuries on their neck, back and legs at an ancestral building reportedly owned by Chaki. Police say the death occurred on Sunday night.

While the body of Chaki was found on the second floor, that of his driver was recovered from the first floor of the building.

According to police, Chaki had recently moved into an apartment in New Town, a satellite township on the north-eastern fringes of the city, where he lived with his wife and mother. An investigation is on, police said.