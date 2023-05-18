The Union Government on Friday transferred Union Minister Kiran Rijiju from Law and Justice Ministry to Earth Sciences Ministry.

A press communique form the President’s Secretariat said that the President of India, as advised by the Prime Minister, has allocated the portfolio of Ministry of Earth Sciences to Kiren Rijiju, while Arjun Ram Meghwal will replace Rijiju as the law minister.

“Arjun Ram Meghwal, Minister of State be assigned the independent charge as Minister of State in the Ministry of Law and Justice in addition to his existing portfolios, in place of Kiren Rijiju.”

Rijiju was appointed as law minister in July 2021 following the resignation of Ravi Shankar Prasad on account of cabinet reshuffle.