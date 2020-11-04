Knight Frank India opens new office in Hyderabad

Real estate consultancy Knight Frank India has opened a new facility at Dallas Centre in Knowledge City, in the IT Hub of Hyderabad and released a report titled #WorkFromHyderabad focusing on its potential and the strides it has made over the years.

After inaugurating the new office centre, K T Rama Rao, State Industries Minister, said, “Telangana has attracted several global investors in a short period and will continue to do so to make more sustainable and disruptive technologies within the state. Hyderabad has transformed into the new tech hub of India in the last six years.”

Coinciding with the event, Knight Frank India launched a research report –WFH, #WorkfromHyderabad, which showcases the changing face of Hyderabad as a leading city. Hyderabad is the second-largest contributor to revenues from IT exports in the country and is home to Google, Amazon, Microsoft and Facebook.

Shishir Baijal, Chairman & Managing Director, Knight Frank India said, “In the last few years, Hyderabad has emerged as an important business hub and has seen the entry of global giants into the arena. Our new office in Hyderabad will provide various real estate investments to investors looking to tab opportunities based on the state’s economic growth.”

In the last four years, Telangana has attracted investment of over Rs 10,000 crore in the life sciences industry.

Samson Arthur, Branch Director, Hyderabad, Knight Frank India said, “Hyderabad has been ranked high across the categories of living and business. The message resonating from industry and the ministry is of one accord, come home, come #WorkfromHyderabad.”

While the conventional real estate asset classes struggle to get back on their feet on account of the ongoing pandemic, there is spurt in demand for data centres and warehouses.

Telangana is among the few states to have an independent data centres policy as early as 2016. The state has already garnered investment of Rs 25,000 crore for data centre mega projects. Recently, Flipkart opened its data centre in Hyderabad, the second after Chennai, to support its core operations.

Hyderabad's commercial real estate market has seen a record growth of 172 per cent in its transaction volumes between 2014 and 2019. In terms of the commercial market, Hyderabad is one of the few cities that recorded positive rental growth of 2 per cent year-on-year (YoY) in Q3 2020. Residential prices have grown by a significant 5.3 per cent CAGR in 10 years, and even during the present Covid challenge, rents continue to remain steady.

The city has witnessed a remarkable growth in corporate activity over the last five years and jumped from a rank of sixth in 2014 to second in 2019 in terms of annual office space demand across the key cities. Hyderabad airport's share of passenger traffic handled in the country has increased from 5.5 per cent in 2014-15 to 6.4 per cent in 2019-20