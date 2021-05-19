Kochi-based start-up’s air sterilisation device evokes a good response

A start-up in Kerala has received orders from 30 countries for its electronic air sterilisation device that sterilises air real-time and reduces 99 per cent of the coronavirus present indoors within minutes.

Within a month of launching ‘Wolf Airmask,’ its developer, Allabout Innovations, has received international orders for 20,000 pieces of this pioneering device.

Many states have also approached the company for the product. It is receiving orders both online as well as through dealers, according to officials of Allabout Innovations based in Alappuzha.

The unique air-sterilisation capability of the appliance was first proven at a recent test held with support from the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR). The company’s products are of two varieties: one, that functions within 500 square feet area, and the other 1,000 sq ft.

Orders from abroad have come from European countries such as Finland, Denmark, Sweden and the Netherlands, from the UAE, Qatar and Saudi Arabia in the Gulf, among other GCC countries, countries in North America and Africa, besides Brazil, Australia, New Zealand, Malaysia, Singapore, Indonesia, Nepal, said Sujesh Sugunan, Director, Allabout Innovations.

Other than Kerala, he said domestic demand has come from Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Gujarat, Rajasthan and West Bengal, besides Mumbai and Delhi.

Developed indigenously with imported components, the Wolf Airmask ruptures the SARS-CoV-2. Its efficiency has been proven at tests by the Rajiv Gandhi Centre for Biotechnology.

The appliance, when switched on, provides a 360-degree, 24x7 shield, also preventing in-house transmission of viruses. Its negative ions, generated through standard devices used in developed countries, enhances health and vitality.

The Wolf Airmask, developed with German technology and components from Denmark, can be used for 60,000 hours (spanning nine years). It does not require servicing or change of parts.

Allabout Innovations has been working in association with scientists, entrepreneurs, doctors, engineers, social volunteers and commercial partners to make out sustainable and eco-friendly solutions.