Kochi Infopark launches online bike sharing service

To encourage a sustainable and pollution-free commute on the campus, Kochi Infopark has introduced MYBYK app-based bike-sharing .

John M Thomas, CEO, Kerala IT Parks and Loknath Behera, Managing Director, Kochi Metro, jointly inaugurated the service. Bikes will be available for hire at nine locations across the Infopark. Users can simply install the MYBYK app and start using it.

The project is an extension of the MYBYK service earlier launched across the city in association with Kochi Metro Rail Ltd. The bike service is a minimal cost and eco-friendly commuting option available on the campus. “The techie community at Infopark will continue to have better facilities,” said Thomas.

“We will introduce electric cycles very soon and Infopark would be made the hub of e-cycles,” said Behera.

Infopark has more than half a million employees working in 460 companies. Most of them now work from home. With the completion of the vaccination drive by this month, more companies have started returning to normal operations on the campus.

MYBYK service will be a great commute option for IT professionals and other employees at Infopark when the campus returns to normalcy.