Kochi Metro Rail to increase solar power output

Kochi Metro Rail is adding 5.4 MWp (mega-watt peak) of solar systems on its buildings and tracks to increase the solar power output to 1.57 crore per year and also to attain 60 per cent energy neutrality.

This is in addition to the three large scale solar power generation systems commissioned by the company in the past two years, a press release said.

The first phase of the project with 2.67 MWp capacity and capable of generating 36.5 lakh units per year was implemented through Renewable Energy Service Company (RESCO) in 2018. This contributed to 60 per cent of the total energy consumed at that point in time. But it was reduced to 30 per cent with the opening of the new stations along the Maharajas-Thykoodam stretch.

“We are pushing for maximising the solar energy generation. We have a solar energy policy in place and are installing solar plants in all our areas as far as possible to gain green and clean power. The same will be replicated in the Water Metro project also”, Alkesh Kumar Sharma, Managing Director, KMRL said.

The agency has completed the installation of solar panels at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium metro station’s rooftop of the corporate office and trace and ramp area at Muttom depot.

The installation of rooftop solar plants will be completed by mid-November and the remaining work by December. This initiative had brought down carbon emissions by 13,302 tonnes a year, which was equal to planting 5,33,033 trees, he added.