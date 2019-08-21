Kochi to host 4th regional round of BL Cerebration quiz tomorrow

The fourth regional round of the Cerebration Business Quiz, now in its 17th edition, organised by BusinessLine, in association with the Union Bank of India, will be held on August 23 in Kochi.

Earlier rounds which happened in Hyderabad, Bengaluru and Chennai received strong response in terms of participation. The event will take place at Kochi Rajagiri Business School, Rajagiri Valley, at 2 pm. Participants can register themselves by logging onto www.cerebration.co.in with each team consisting of two persons from the same college or company.

A preliminary written round of 20 questions will be followed by the top six teams participating in a four-round regional final. The questions for the quiz will pertain to the world of business, framed in text, visual, audio and video formats.

The quiz is targeted at business professionals, corporate executives, MBA aspirants and students of top B-schools. The winner from each city will be declared a regional winner and will go to Mumbai on September 7 to participate in the grand finale, which will have six teams competing for the honours. The winner takes home a prize money of ₹75,000. Last year, 963 participants from all the regions participated in the quiz. Some of the companies included Wipro, Tata Consultancy Services, Bajaj Finserv, Accenture, Novartis and BPCL. Some colleges that participated were Welingkar Institute of Management, Aditya Institute of Management Studies and Research, and Valia college.

This year, in the inaugural round at Hyderabad, the duo representing eKincare emerged as winner; in Bengaluru it was Bizongo and in Chennai, IIT-Madras.