The Association of Tourism Trade Organisations, India (ATTOI), with the support of Kerala Tourism, will organise the fourth edition of the International Conference on Tourism Technology (ICTT) here on February 24, highlighting the role of technology, social media and smartphone apps in catalysing the growth of the travel and hospitality industry.

ATTOI President, Vinod C.S, said ICTT 2023 will provide a valuable platform for industry professionals and experts in India to come together to share knowledge, network and discuss the latest trends and developments in online tourism marketing.

A major objective of the conference is to keep the industry updated on the latest regulations, standards and best practices related to the use of technology in tourism.

“Such a conference can be particularly important for the tourism industry, as technology plays an increasingly critical role in how people plan, book, and experience travel. It can provide opportunities to learn about new technologies and how they can be applied to improve the tourism experience as well as opportunities to collaborate and form partnerships,” Vinod said.

ICTT Convenor Anish Kumar P.K. said following the pandemic, 65 per cent of Indian travellers now book their trips on digital platforms and with online tour operators. “To move with this new trend, hotels and tour operators are increasing their online visibility through digital channels. Tourism organisations are also creating online travel stories on YouTube, and Instagram reels, which are visually engaging content to bring traffic to optimised websites,” he added.

This year there are five trending digital marketing topics which will enable tourism organisations to scale up online sales, Kumar said.

Experts will offer their insights on topics concerning the industry, such as ‘Tips for creating viral Instagram reels’; ‘How to build your online visibility through the most effective SEO’; and ‘How to create an effective online advertisement’.

Based in Thiruvananthapuram, ATTOI is India’s first industry association to include in its business charter a commitment to Responsible Travel and Sustainable Tourism.