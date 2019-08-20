Kochi to host Conventions India Conclave during Aug 29-31

The 12th edition of Conventions India Conclave, an international meet on MICE tourism, will be held at Grand Hyatt Kochi Bolgatty from August 29-31.

Organised by India Convention Promotion Bureau (ICPB), sponsored by the Ministry of Tourism to promote the country as a global hub of conventions and exhibitions, the event will see convergence of major players of MICE (meetings, incentives, conferences and exhibitions) and connected stakeholders both from India and abroad for transacting businesses.

“This international conclave has been conceived and structured on the lines of global meetings and world exhibitions like IBTM World (Barcelona, Spain), IMEX (Frankfurt, Germany) and IMEX America (Las Vegas). As the largest MICE event of South Asia, the conclave will showcase our strength before the international buyers,” Kerala Minister for Tourism Kadakampally Surendran said.

Around 300-350 delegates are expected to attend the conclave. Over 30 international buyers from US, UK, Russia, Germany, Italy, France, Denmark, Turkey, Cyprus, Brazil, Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan and Malaysia have confirmed participation. Also, 100 domestic buyers and 70 exhibitors will be participating in the conclave, he added.

According to Mausam Bhattacharjee, Director (Sales & Marketing), GHB, a conference traveller, on an average, spends $1,511 a day during four day stay compared to $600 spent by an inbound leisure traveller staying for the same duration.

Rashmi Kamboj, Director of Convention Sales, GHB pointed out that Kerala has recognised the potential of the MICE industry and is fast emerging as a preferred MICE destination.