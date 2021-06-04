Konkan Railway installs rain gauges, flood warning systems, anemometers

Konkan Railway Corporation Ltd (KRCL), which covers the 740-km-long route from Thokur in Karnataka to Kolad in Maharashtra, has set up self-recording rain gauges, flood warning systems and anemometers to manage the tracks on its network during the monsoon season.

A statement by KRCL said that self-recording rain gauges have been installed at nine stations – Mangaon, Chiplun, Ratnagiri, Vilwade, Kanakavali, Madgaon, Karwar, Bhatkal and Udupi. These rain gauges will record the rainfall in the region and alert officials in case of increased rainfall.

KRCL has also provided flood warning systems for bridges at three locations – Kali river (between Mangaon and Veer), Savitri river (between Veer and Sape Wamane), and Vashishti river (between Chiplun and Kamathe). These flood warning systems will alert officials in case of flash flood in the river when water flow reaches above danger level.

Also read: RLDA pitches land parcel near Amravati for super-speciality hospital development

Four locations on the Konkan Railway network – Panval viaduct (between Ratnagiri and Nivasar), Mandovi bridge (between Thivim and Karmali ), Zuari bridge (between Karmali and Verna) and Sharavati bridge (between Honnavar and Manki) – have been provided with anemometers to monitor the wind velocity.

Apart from this, control rooms at Belapur, Ratnagiri and Madgaon will work 24X7 during monsoon period for ensuring safe running of trains, it said, adding that monsoon time-table on the route will be in effect from June 10 to October 31.

All planned safety works on Konkan route from Kolad to Thokur have been completed, and special attention has been given to catch water drain cleaning and inspection of cuttings. It said that the large-scale geo-safety works executed along the railway line in the last few years have significantly reduced the incidences of boulder fall and soil slip, thus ensuring safe running of trains.

Also read: Southern Railway sees spike in revenue

No major disruption to train services have occurred on account of boulder fall during monsoons in the last eight years. It said that 681 personnel will patrol the Konkan Railway route during the monsoon. Vulnerable locations will be patrolled round the clock and stationary watchmen will be deployed for 24 hours at critical locations. Apart from this, speed restrictions will be imposed at vulnerable locations.

Instructions have also been issued to loco pilots to run the trains at a reduced speed of 40 kmph in case of heavy rainfall when visibility is limited. Self-propelled ARMVs (Accident Relief Medical Van). with provision of operation theatre and emergency medical aid, are kept ready at Ratnagiri and Verna stations. The ART (Accident Relief Train) is also kept ready at Verna.

Mobile phones have been provided to all safety category staff to contact the control office/ station in an emergency. Both loco pilots and guards of trains have been provided with walkie-talkie sets as well as every station on Konkan Railway is equipped with a 25 Watt VHF base station. This enables wireless communication between the train crew and Station Master.

Also read: Railways handle 114 mt of freight, a record in May

Emergency communication sockets have been provided at a distance of average 1 km along the Konkan Railway route that enables the patrol-men, watchmen, loco pilots, guard and other field maintenance staff to contact Station Master and control office during any emergency situations. Satellite phone communication has been provided in ARMV for emergency contact. All main signal aspects on Konkan Railway are now replaced with LEDs for improving signal visibility, it added.