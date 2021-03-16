KRAS rolls out first batch of medium-range surface-to-air missile kits for Indian Army, Air Force

Kalyani Rafael Advanced Systems (KRAS) has rolled out its first batch of Medium Range Surface to Air Missile (MRSAM) for the Indian Army and the Air Force from its facility located near the Hyderabad international airport.

KRAS is a joint venture between the Kalyani Group and Rafael Advanced Defense Systems of Israel engaged in the defence sector manufacturing. If the demand goes up, the venture may consider stepping up manufacturing and setting up another facility.

The roll-out event marked KRAS' commitment to deliver more than 1,000 MRSAM ‘missile kits’ to the Indian Army and Air Force over the coming years. The missile sections will then be forwarded to Bharat Dynamics Limited for integration.

Baba Kalyani, Chairman, Managing Director, Kalyani Group, said, “This is the beginning of a new era, filled with self-confidence, a marked step-change in technological expertise and a collective demonstration of capability to be the global manufacturing hub for defence products. We are confident of completing the order far ahead of the stipulated time, and support the armed forces with the best in class missile kits. Apart from the missile kits, we will extend our support in Maintenance and Repair Operations (MRO) as in-service Air Defence Missile System for the armed forces.”

‘Make in India’ efforts

Pinhas Yungman, Head of Air and Missile Defense Systems division of Rafael Advanced Defense System, said, “We have been a reliable partner to the Indian armed forces for almost three decades, and these missile kits are a testimony of our commitment to ‘Make in India’ cause. We are confident KRAS will not only build products for the Indian armed forces but will, at the same time, trigger and help achieve Indian government’s vision of exports from India.”

The advanced manufacturing capabilities are dedicated for the assembly, integration and testing of the weapon systems being inducted by the defence forces. As part of its “Make-in-India” efforts, KRAS has expanded its scope to include development of Advanced Defence Systems and Remotely-Controlled Weapon System.

The joint venture reflects the enhanced and deep cooperation between Israel and India in the strategic defence sector space.

Rafael Advanced Defense Systems designs, develops, manufactures and supplies a wide range of high-tech defense systems for air, land, sea, and space applications for the Israel defense forces and the Israeli defense establishment, as well as for customers around the world.