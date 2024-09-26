Krsnaa Diagnostics Ltd has announced a strategic investment in Apulki Healthcare Private Limited, that runs cancer and cardiac care hospitals.

The collaboration involves Krsnaa delivering a suite of integrated diagnostic services at Apulki’s facilities, enhancing access to advanced and super specialised diagnostics, a note on the transaction said, without divulging financials. Krsnaa Diagnostics is said to have picked up 23.53 percent in Apulki, a person familiar with the development told businessline. And it will be an exclusive diagnostics partner for Apulki’s cancer and cardiac hospitals for the next 30-plus years, they said.

The initial rollout includes two advanced 125-plus bedded hospitals in Pune and Mumbai, with more hospitals to follow in other metropolitan areas, the note said. The partnership aims to accelerate early detection, enhance treatment accuracy, and ultimately, improve survival rates through timely and accurate diagnoses, it added.

Yash Mutha, Joint Managing Director, Krsnaa Diagnostics, said, “The investment is subject to fulfilment of certain conditions precedent, and the exact amount will be disclosed once we sign the definitive documents. However, it is important to note that this investment will not put any strain on our cash flows, as it will be funded entirely through internal accruals over the next 2-3 months.”

Kinjal Babariya, Director of Apulki Healthcare Pvt Ltd, said the partnership aimed to eliminate barriers of fragmented healthcare by integrating diagnostics and treatment under one roof. “This partnership will enhance patient care as well as work towards setting a new benchmark for cancer and cardiac diagnostics and treatment in India thanks to its first of a kind partnership model.”