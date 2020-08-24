KT Rama Rao meets Union Minister Hardeep Puri, takes up pending issues, Warangal airport

Death by landslides in God’s Own Country
KT Rama Rao, Telangana, IT, Municipal Administration and Urban Development Minister, called on Hardeep Singh Puri, Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Housing and Urban Affairs and Civil Aviation and raised some of the pending issues, including development of the Warangal airport.
Along with B Vinod Kumar, Vice-Chairman, Telangana State Planning Board, KTR called on the Union Minister on Monday at Nirman Bhavan, New Delhi and appraised him of issues related to Municipal Administration and Urban Development, according to a statement.
He requested for the release of ₹2,537.81 crore under Central sector schemes. A detailed discussion was held on release of funds under PMAY (urban) of ₹1,184.8 crore, pending grants under Swachh Bharath Mission of ₹217.49 crore, AMRUT project fund of ₹351.77 crore, release due under 15th Finance Commission for Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) a city with million plus population and also ₹783.75 crore under a separate scheme.
During the meeting, KTR explained the details of projects which are in completion stage taken by the State government to provide basic amenities including public toilets, dump yard, sewage treatment plant in the urban bodies.
Later, KTR requested the Union Minister to expedite the Warangal airport work under UDAAN scheme and speed up the survey process of all the proposed airports in the State.
