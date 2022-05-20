KTR presents Telangana model to diaspora in London

Telangana IT and Industries Minister KT Rama Rao has said that Telangana has emerged as a role model for the country by introducing investor-friendly policies and making the State an investment destination.

Addressing the Indian diaspora and UK-based industrialists in London on Friday, he related the journey of the State since its inception in 2014 and how it overcame hurdles in the last eight years. The meeting was organised by the UK Consul General office at the Nehru Centre in London.

He said the State could construct the Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Project in a short of span. “It became a game-changer for Telangana farmers,” a Telangana IT Ministry statement said, quoting the Minister.

Need reforms

Asking the diaspora to contribute to the progress of the country, he said India needed revolutionary policies and governance reforms to compete with the world and move forward.

“The country will see faster progress by creating an investment-friendly environment for global firms. It will help create jobs and improve international relations,” he said.

The Nehru Centre Director, Amish Tripathi, and UK Deputy High Commissioner to AP and Telangana Andrew Fleming were present.