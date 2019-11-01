Kudankulam N-power plant is safe: NPCIL

The NPCIL on Friday said its reactors at the Kudankulam Nuclear Power Plant in Tamil Nadu are “safe” .

The Nuclear Power Corporation of India (NPCIL), a public sector undertaking on Wednesday admitted to a malware attack on one of the computers in Kudankulam plant, a day after the plant authorities had asserted that cyber attacks on its systems are not possible.

“Security, be it physical or cyber, is one area which we should not discuss the details. But be rest assured the reactors are safe and are being monitored by the experts,” NPCIL Chairman and Managing Director SK Sharma told PTI on the sidelines of an event here when asked about the safety of the reactors.