Kutch receives excess rains as monsoon disrupts road network in Gujarat

Heavy rains in parts of Gujarat including Saurashtra, Kutch regions led to flooding on highways, villages and in cities.

The State authorities have closed as many as 393 highways and roads across the State as a measure of precaution. This includes two blocks on National Highway near Anand and Kutch, besides 16 state highways and 357 panchayat roads in the rain-affected districts. More than a dozen trips of the State Road Transport Corporation buses have been cancelled due to flooding at many places.

Apart from the Kutch district, which received the maximum rainfall so far, districts of Surat, Tapi, Navsari and Valsad in South Gujarat region; Vadodara, Anand in Central Gujarat and Junagadh, Porbandar in Saurashtra region were among the places receiving heavy rains since last week.

As on August 17, Gujarat has received overall 660 mm of rainfall, which is about 79 per cent of its long-period average of 831 mm. Kutch district has received the most 545 mm of rain, 32% higher as against 412 mm of its season's average. Saurashtra region too received 12% more rainfall at 762 mm as against the average of 677 mm. The districts of North Gujarat including Banaskantha, Sabarkantha, Mehsana and Arvalli have deficient rainfall till date with coverage of barely 50 per cent of the average rainfall of the districts.

Copious flows into dams and reservoirs

Following the heavy downpour in districts, dams and reservoirs have received a fresh inflow of water. Of the total 205 dams in the State, 94 are put on high alert showing more than 90 per cent water storage.

The storage at Sardar Sarovar Narmada dam has reached 54.06 per cent of the total storage capacity with the dam showing 121.08 meter water level.

In its latest weather warning, the IMD has cautioned of High Waves in the range of 3.5-4.5 meters till midnight of August 18, 2020 along the coast of Gujarat from Diu to Okha and from Mandvi to Jakhau.

"Fishermen are advised not to venture along and off North and South Gujarat coast during August 16-20, 2020," an IMD weather bulletin said.