Labour Codes implementation to be delayed further

Bonjour, new guests from small-town India
Puneet Dhawan of Accor is brimming with ideas on ways to revive the hospitality sector
The notification on the Rules of Labour Codes and their implementation will not happen from Thursday (April 1) onwards as it was being expected. A number of reasons such as the ongoing elections to five States, opposition from trade unions and delay in framing rules by States are being given for the delay.
A source in the Labour Ministry said the delay was expected but did not give specific reasons for it. However, sources in the ruling party BJP confirmed that elections is one reason for the delay. “Only the notification was pending. So it cannot be termed as a deferment. There are political reasons such as the ongoing elections for the delay,” a leader said.
The trade unions have also been opposing the rules stating that they are against the interests of the workers. Opposition trade unions did not participate in the discussions on the draft rules of the codes. They have been maintaining that the Codes were passed in Parliament without proper debates and holding discussion on rules was a farce.
RSS-led trade union, BMS, had participated in the discussions and gave points of objection on the rules. The BJP does not want a discussion on the codes during the elections as it may give an edge to the Opposition in the five States helping them to consolidate the votes of workers in several sectors such as plantation and MSMEs.
The employers had welcomed the codes. Recently, Grant Thornton Bharat’s Industry Expectation Survey said 50 per cent companies in India are confident about their readiness to implement the new labour codes. 43 per cent organisations have started internal reviews. 13 per cent are waiting for the final announcement on implementation date, the survey said.
“While 20 per cent firms have onboarded external consultants for better preparedness, 20 per cent have not decided their implementation strategies yet. 85 per cent respondents agreed that a minimum transition period of up to six months be allowed to implement various obligations and compliances applicable under new labour codes,” the report said.
54 per cent participants thought the new labour codes will achieve the objective of widening social security coverage to the unorganised sector while 29 per cent disagreed. “Nearly 55 per cent respondents support the view that people with fixed minimum wage rate should be entitled to overtime payment; 29 per cent say this entitlement should be reserved for people in non-managerial roles,” it said.
Puneet Dhawan of Accor is brimming with ideas on ways to revive the hospitality sector
Citroen’s first vehicle sports a novel design and European interiors. It is also meant to be as comfortable as ...
The pandemic is only the tip of the iceberg that the country’s cash-poor airlines — both regional and national ...
The government is yet to specify the framework of its recently announced old vehicle scrappage policy
Assessing these parameters is as important as evaluating the financials, earnings potential and valuation of a ...
Both the Sensex and the Nifty 50 bounced back on Friday, but face a hurdle now
Direct Remittance can be a handy tool for investors to get same-day NAV
Many jargons used by insurance firms, agents often hide the sub-par nature of the real benefit
Mah Laqa Bai, poet, dancer and advisor to the Nizams, made unmatched contributions to Hyderabad’s literature ...
Bharati Jagannathan’s short stories pull us into the minutiae of life of young women in the late 20th century
The emergence of a substantive number of educated and professional Muslims has contributed to the small ...
There are very many seagulls in Elsewhere. Not very surprising, as this is a seaside resort! So when I step ...
Delivering purpose and sustainability through the entire customer experience is one way
The future of privacy on the web is being remodelled with the removal of third-party cookies. How are brands ...
They make great points, but why do we feel they are not real but scripted?
Ways in which ad tech can build better, respect privacy
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...