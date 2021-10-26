Labour panel to study increasing contractualisation in PSUs

Scripting a survival
The Parliamentary Standing Committee on labour has decided to examine the increasing trend of contractualisation in the labour sector, particularly in government and public establishments.
This will be among the diverse areas of study during its year-long term starting this month.
It will look into the functioning of ESIC and EPFO, particularly EPF pension scheme, in the event of the passage of the Code on Social Securities and implementation of welfare measures for plantation workers.
Panel’s chairman and veteran BJD MP Bhartruhari Mahtab said, “We want to have an appraisal on child labour.
The second most important issue is that contract workers are being engaged in different permanent posts. We will see what impact this is having on the work culture.
First, we have to find out the extent of contractualisation in public sector. We will examine how far we can go by foregoing the permanent nature of jobs, particularly those jobs which are perennial in nature. Financially and monetarily, some organisations may be benefiting. But ultimately that is at the cost of the labour. It needs to be flagged,” Mahtab said.
He said, after the Code on Social Securities, the major challenge before ESIC and EPFO is that a large number of unorganised workers will come under its fold. “We need to examine what mechanism should be built to provide these facilities to them. At present this social security is confined to eight crore workers in organised sectors. Now, it has to be extended to about 50 crore workers in the unorganised sector also,” he added.
The panel will also look at the working conditions and welfare of mine workers and will also assess working of Directorate General of Mines Safety (DGMS).
Implementation of centrally-sponsored schemes, identification and rehabilitation of bonded labour, implementation of prescribed minimum wages in scheduled employment sector are the other areas where the panel will focus.
