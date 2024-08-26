Five years after carving out a Union Territory out of Ladakh following the abrogation of Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir, the Union Ministry of Home Affairs has given “in-principle approval” to create five new districts there to offer the benefits of government schemes to people at their doorsteps.

Now Ladakh will have a total of seven districts, and the latest move was initiated in pursuit of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision to build a developed and prosperous Ladakh, said the MHA in a statement on Monday.

As of now, Ladakh, which is a large UT in terms of area, has two districts: Leh and Kargil.

The MHA said it has asked the Ladakh administration to form a committee to assess various aspects related to the formation of new districts, such as headquarters, boundaries, structure, creation of posts, and any other aspect related to the formation of district, and to submit its report within three months.

“After receiving the report of the said committee, the Union Territory of Ladakh will send the final proposal regarding the creation of new districts on the basis of this report to the Home Ministry for further action,” the Ministry stated.

The Narendra Modi government at the Centre, said the MHA, is fully committed to creating immense possibilities for the people of Ladakh.

Union Home Minister and Minister of Cooperation Amit Shah posted on X that, with this decision, the new districts — Zanskar, Drass, Sham, Nubra, and Changthang — will take the benefits meant for the people to their doorsteps by bolstering governance in every nook and cranny.

However, it is one of the least populated areas of India due to its demographics. “Being extremely difficult and inaccessible, at present the district administration was facing many difficulties in reaching the grassroots level. After the formation of these districts, now all the public welfare schemes of the Central government and Ladakh Administration will be able to reach the people easily and more and more people will be able to take advantage of them,” said the MHA.

This important decision by the MHA will prove to be very useful for the all-round development of Ladakh.

