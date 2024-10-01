In a significant move, Andhra Pradesh Government has temporarily stopped the probe into the alleged adulteration of Tirumala Laddu Prasadam.

Dwaraka Tirumala Rao, Director General of Police, Andhra Pradesh announced on Tuesday that the Special Investigation Team (SIT) has halted the investigation in the Laddu adulteration *in line with the Supreme Court (SC) directions on the matter on the advice of the legal experts.

The investigation will henceforth be conducted as per the directions of the SC, the DGP said.

The Supreme Court on Monday questioned Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu’s claim that animal fat was used in making Tirupati laddus and sought proof of it. It also observed that the Gods should be kept out of politics.