Lakhimpur Kheri: Congress leaders meet President, demand justice for farmers

Scripting a survival
Zee’s founding family plots a twist in the tale and stays in control
A delegation of Congress, led by former president Rahul Gandhi, met President Ram Nath Kovind here on Wednesday and urged him to immediately dismiss Union Minister of State for Home Affairs, Ajay Mishra over the Lakhimpur Kheri incident. The delegation also demanded the President to direct an independent judicial investigation by a Commission comprising of two sitting judges of the Supreme Court or High Court into the violence that claimed lives of eight people, including four farmers and a local journalist.
On October 3, an SUV allegedly belonging to BJP supporters mowed through a crowd of farmers who were protesting against the Centre’s farm reform laws. Four people were killed in the incident. Four more people were killed in the violence that followed, according to reports. An FIR was filed against Ashish Mishra, son of the Minister Ajay Mishra, in connection with the incident and he was taken into police custody on Monday.
The Congress delegation said in a memorandum “This deliberate act of murder, in broad daylight followed by the audacious reactions of the State and Central Governments, has completely eroded the people’s faith in those tasked with bringing these perpetrators to justice,” the memorandum added. Apart from Rahul Gandhi, Opposition leader in Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge, former Ministers Ghulam Nabi Azad, AK Antony and AICC general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra were part of the delegation.
The memorandum said Mishra had threatened the agitating farmers and even boasted about his dubious antecedents. “The video of his speech has been played on different public platforms and is available in the public domain. How can justice be done when the original provocation came from Union MoS Home Affairs himself?,” the Congress asked.
Later, talking to reporters, Kharge said justice can be ensured only if Mishra is dismissed from the Cabinet.
Zee’s founding family plots a twist in the tale and stays in control
Mathew Joseph, COO of FreshToHome, has honed the art of fishmongering
The story behind the vaccine development and the dose of innovation the Ellas have brought to India’s biotech ...
Hydrogen generation from agri residue could well change the mobility scenario
Its valuation premium versus Accenture is unwarranted
A flexible, effective and cost-efficient structure in succession and incapacitation planning
We find out if they walked the talk and what’s in store for these stocks
While you should have other liquid investments for emergency, knowing withdrawal rules helps
In Wanderers, Kings, Merchants, linguistics teacher Peggy Mohan delves into the origins of the subcontinent’s ...
'What’s Your Story? The Essential Business – Storytelling Handbook' emphasises that technology or new tools or ...
After every Air India flight that JRD Tata took, he would send notes to the management, summarizing his ...
A book that can appeal to today’s contemporary young woman without being overwhelming
How the classical vocalist got audiences singing to his tune, 30 seconds at a time, is a case study in ...
The FMCG behemoth’s CMD Sanjiv Mehta on how it is using personalisation to change the assortment at every ...
Quick Smart Wash seeks to expand horizons and find new niches in the laundry business
Announces launch of Dentsu gaming
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...