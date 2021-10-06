Lakhimpur Violence: Maharashtra bandh on October 11

Shiv Sena led ruling alliance comprising of Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) and Congress today called for Maharashtra bandh on October 11 to protest the death of farmers in the violence that happened in Lakhimpur Kheri (Uttar Pradesh).

Senior NCP leader and State Minister Jayant Patil while speaking to the press in Mumbai said that the State Cabinet met today (Wednesday) and decided to call for a one-day strike across the State to denounce the deaths of farmers.

“We appeal to observe bandh on 11 October to denounce what happened in Lakhimpur. Essential services like hospital ambulances, milk services, etc will be exempted from the bandh” said Patil

The Cabinet passed a resolution expressing sorrow over the Lakhimpur incident and paid tribute to farmers who lost their lives in the incident.

Meanwhile, former State Chief Minister and BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis speaking to the media said that the State government must be more worried about the farmers in Maharashtra who are suffering because of massive rains. Fadnavis said that farmers in Maharashtra are dying because of the government’s apathy while the government was busy politicizing the Uttar Pradesh violence.