Lakshadweep Islands reports its first-ever Covid-19 case

Lakshadweep Islands has reported its first-ever coronavirus case, a year after the pandemic ravaged almost all States and Union Territories of India.

According to media reports, the island, until now, was the only Indian territory free of the virus. The man, who tested positive for the virus in Lakshadweep belonged to the India Reserve Battalion. He had left for Kavaratti by ship from Kochi on January 3. He has been tested Covid-19 positive on Monday.

He is not a resident of the islands, according to the sources cited in the India Today report.

The case has been reported two weeks after the Lakshadweep administration revised Standard Operating Procedures (SOP) and allowed travelers from Kochi not to quarantine themselves after their arrival to the island.

The administration has now instructed people in contact with the Covid-19 positive person to quarantine themselves. They also took samples of the primary contacts for the test.

The country has recorded around 1.05 crore Covid-19 cases so far. Over 1.02 crore people have already recovered from the virus.