National

Last rites of Sushma Swaraj performed with full state honours

PTI New Delhi | Updated on August 07, 2019 Published on August 07, 2019

Former External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj's mortal remains being taken for last rites from BJP headquarter, in New Delhi on Wednesday.   -  Sandeep Saxena

The mortal remains of former External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj were consigned to flames on Wednesday at the Lodhi Road crematorium in New Delhi.

Hundreds of people, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, BJP President Amit Shah and veteran party leader LK Advani bade her farewell.

Swaraj, who also served as the Leader of Opposition and Chief Minister of Delhi, was given full state honours after which her body was cremated in the electric crematorium.

Bhutan’s Prime Minister Tshering Tobgay, several leaders from the NDA as well the opposition, were also present.

The body of the long-time BJP leader, who died here on Tuesday at the age of 67, was brought to the crematorium from the party office.

Published on August 07, 2019
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.
Karnataka SMEs meets FM, highlight their issues