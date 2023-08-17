President Droupadi Murmu said on Thursday that the launch of advanced stealth frigate ’Vindhyagiri’ marks a move towards “enhancing India’s maritime capabilities and self-reliance through indigenous shipbuilding”.

Her remarks came after launching Vindhyagiri, the sixth ship of project 17A of Indian Navy, at Garden Reach Shipbuilders Engineers Limited, Kolkata.

“This event marks a move forward in enhancing India’s maritime capabilities. Vindhyagiri is also a step towards achieving the goal of Atmanirbhar Bharat through indigenous shipbuilding. Project 17A, of which Vindhyagiri is a part, reflects our commitment to self-reliance and technological advancement. This project demonstrates indigenous innovation for developing state-of-the-art technology,” she said at the ceremony that was attended by West Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, top brass of the Navy and defence PSU officials.

The President also highlighted the growing importance of sea trade, given that India today is the fifth-largest economy in the world, and is expected to become the third-largest in the near future. Growing economy, according to Murmu, means higher volumes of trade and huge part of our trade goods transit through the seas, highlighting the importance of oceans to our growth and well being.

The security in the Indian Ocean region and the larger Indo-Pacific has many aspects, and the Navy has to always remain proactive in tackling security threats, the President stated.

According to the Navy, 75 per cent of orders for equipment and systems of P17A ships are from indigenous firms, including MSMEs.

The state-of-the-art stealth frigate is the third and last ship made by the state-owned warship builder, and it will undergo extensive trials ahead of commissioning into Navy. These warships are follow-ons of Project 17 frigates Shivalik class, with improved stealth features, advanced weapons ad sensors and platform management systems.

The project’s first five ships were launched between 2019 and 2022. Each of them are 149 metres long, having displacement of approximately 6,670 tonnes, and a speed of 28 knots, officials stated. Fitted with guided missiles and other armaments, they are capable of neutralising threats in all three dimensions of air, surface and sub-surface.

