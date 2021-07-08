Leaders opine Cooperation Ministry to aid in country’s development

Vulnerable and in the discomfort zone
The pandemic toll on the mental health of children, including instances of PTSD, has received too little ...
The Dakshina Kannada district unit of Sahakara Bharati has said that the Centre has considered the long-pending demand of the Sahakara Bharati by establishing a Ministry of Cooperation.
Krishnaprasad Madtila, President of the district unit of Sahakara Bharati, said this move will pave a way for the development in the country.
Highlighting the role of cooperative sector in the grass-root levels in the country, Madtila said cooperative sector contributes a major share to the country’s economy. The cooperative sector helping the economy of around 6.30 lakh villages in the country.
The sector, which has a history of 117 years in India, has done tremendous job in spite of pit falls.
Apart from financial sector, cooperatives are also present in service and manufacturing sectors. In fact, many programmes of the Government are being implemented through the cooperative sector in the country, he said.
The Government should have started the Ministry of Cooperation immediately after the Independence, he said, adding, this would have helped immensely in the country’s development.
Stating that Sahakara Bharati had been pressing for the establishment of the Ministry of Cooperation since long, he said the Government’s decision to establish a separate ministry will help in further expanding the activities of cooperative sector in the country.
He thanked Narendra Modi and other senior leaders of Sahakara Bharati for this achievement.
Kishor Kumar Kodgi, President of Campco (Central Arecanut and Cocoa Marketing and Processing Cooperative) Ltd, said that the agriculture sector has been playing a major role in the cooperative movement in the country. The establishment of a new ministry for cooperative sector would help in the further strengthening of agriculture sector, he added.
The pandemic toll on the mental health of children, including instances of PTSD, has received too little ...
Covid-19 reminds us yet again why we cannot afford to ignore rural healthcare
Leo Burnett’s Dheeraj Sinha on the new tech-and-data enabled solutions offered by the ad agency
Ronaldo shook the world of branding when he moved two bottles of Coke for water; how will the action impact ...
The MCA allowing companies to conduct annual general meetings online is an opportunity for you, as an ...
Near-term supports are at 15,635 and 15,500, which could buttress the index if corrective decline occurs
With the correction in stock price, the arbitrage opportunity is diminished
If sitting on hefty gains, it is prudent to book some profits but re-investing them is key as well
The development economist, now part of Tamil Nadu’s Economic Advisory Council, says that public expenditure on ...
A new interactive map of Maximum City plots the flora and fauna of the megapolis
They are his most precious treasure at the moment. Award winning cultivator Shreekishan Suman on growing the ...
‘Arzoo’ consolidated the legendary actor’s image as the tormented lover
Ronaldo shook the world of branding when he moved two bottles of Coke for water; how will the action impact ...
Leo Burnett’s Dheeraj Sinha on the new tech-and-data enabled solutions offered by the ad agency
In the age of social media and content marketing, telling captivating brand stories is an essential art
The sombre note that shadowed advertising in the last two months has lifted going by the cheerier campaigns ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...