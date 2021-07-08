Leaders opine Cooperation Ministry to aid in country’s development

The Dakshina Kannada district unit of Sahakara Bharati has said that the Centre has considered the long-pending demand of the Sahakara Bharati by establishing a Ministry of Cooperation.

Krishnaprasad Madtila, President of the district unit of Sahakara Bharati, said this move will pave a way for the development in the country.

Highlighting the role of cooperative sector in the grass-root levels in the country, Madtila said cooperative sector contributes a major share to the country’s economy. The cooperative sector helping the economy of around 6.30 lakh villages in the country.

The sector, which has a history of 117 years in India, has done tremendous job in spite of pit falls.

Apart from financial sector, cooperatives are also present in service and manufacturing sectors. In fact, many programmes of the Government are being implemented through the cooperative sector in the country, he said.

The Government should have started the Ministry of Cooperation immediately after the Independence, he said, adding, this would have helped immensely in the country’s development.

Stating that Sahakara Bharati had been pressing for the establishment of the Ministry of Cooperation since long, he said the Government’s decision to establish a separate ministry will help in further expanding the activities of cooperative sector in the country.

He thanked Narendra Modi and other senior leaders of Sahakara Bharati for this achievement.

Kishor Kumar Kodgi, President of Campco (Central Arecanut and Cocoa Marketing and Processing Cooperative) Ltd, said that the agriculture sector has been playing a major role in the cooperative movement in the country. The establishment of a new ministry for cooperative sector would help in the further strengthening of agriculture sector, he added.