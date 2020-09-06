LEAF, AP Govt ink agreement with focus on food processing

Integrated agri value-chain company – Lawrencedale Agro Processing India (LEAF) has entered into an agreement with the Government of Andhra Pradesh to expand the scope of food processing in the State.

LEAF has inked an agreement with the Andhra Pradesh Food Processing Society at Tadepalli, Guntur, under the purview of the Andhra Pradesh government’s Department of Industries and Commerceto boost the income of marginal farmers with special focus on food processing.

In a release issued jointly by the State government and LEAF, Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy has said, “This initiative of Integrated Food Park Scheme is one more aspect towards ensuring higher income for farmers,” he said.

The State tops in the production of mango, lime, tomato, eggs, banana, chillies, and shrimp and second in production of ground nut, maize and paddy in the country.

The CEO of the food processing society L Sridhar Reddy said that the sector has attracted over ₹5-lakh crore investments in recent years. “Such tie-ups and initiatives would besides empowering farmers, attract more investments,” he said