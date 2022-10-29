Students should learn about sustainable designs developed in the country over a period of time and improve them for the ease of living of the current generation, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said at an event in Hyderabad.

Speaking at a meeting of students from the institutes under the aegis of the Commerce Ministry in Hyderabad on Saturday, Sitharaman said one should be proud of India’s heritage and legacy.

Citing examples of indigenous sustainable designs like blue leather and jewellery patterns, the Union Minister said: “Learn about sustainable designs already produced by India and improve them for the ease of living of the present age.’‘ She called upon the students to be both, “agents of change and agents of continuity”

Piyush Goyal, Union Minister of Commerce & Industry, Consumer Affairs, Food & Public Distribution, and Textiles said the world is now looking at the Indian economy as a ‘bright’ spot.

During the pandemic, India came up with many innovations, including the Covid-19 vaccine Covaxin.

The Minister exhorted the students to come up with good designs which lead to cost reduction.