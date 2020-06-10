National

LGBTQIA+ festival in India KASHISH to go virtual amidst Covid-19

Prashasti Awasthi Mumbai | Updated on June 10, 2020 Published on June 10, 2020

June is marked as a pride month for LGBTQIA+ community across the globe. Mumbai, a city that celebrates and honors the community is teetering with the novel coronavirus as the worst-affected Indian city. Hence, in the wake of the outbreak, Mumbai’s very own film festival – KASHISH Mumbai International Queer Film Festival - has decided to go virtual.

The festival committed mentioned that considering that the city, the nation and most of the world is facing a crisis with the Covid pandemic putting shut to any large gatherings, the festival will be celebrated virtually. The ‘KASHISH 2020 Virtual’ film festival will go live on July 22 and conclude on July 30, making it the first-ever big film festival in India to go online with a full line up of new films.

“These are challenging times and we at KASHISH love challenges and take it head-on. Considering the safety and well-being of everyone, this year we have decided to hold the film festival online. We are committed to bringing our LGBTQIA+ stories out there to the world, as a means of healing and empowerment. The world must see us out there, in all our splendid colors, and the show must go on!” said Sridhar Rangayan, Festival Director of KASHISH.

Celina Jaitly, a popular actress and festival ambassador of KASHISH stated, “Films, movies, cinema—whatever terminology you want to use, the industry is magical and enormously influential in everyone’s lives. In times like these, it is even more important not to lose that magic.”

She added, “Cinema like literature is the reflection of society, and not only does it influence society but has a great impact on successive generations. Hence KASHISH has and will always be an amazing platform for raising awareness and mobilizing people to stand up for the rights of their LGBTQ brothers and sisters. I am thrilled and honored to be a part of this glorious film festival's journey since its inception”. Seasons Greetings, a film in which Ms Jaitly stars, is part of the festival line-up.”

Pallav Patankar, Director of Marketing at KASHISH stated in an official statement: “I believe this is a great opportunity for the festival to use a technological platform and bring Indian queer content to international audiences, besides bringing international content to Indian audiences. For India, in a post 377 world, it is equally important for us to discuss the future evolution of the Indian LGBTQIA+ movement. KASHISH 2020 Virtual will herald a change in the way we look at queer content. In a post Covid-19 scenario, it Is important that we push borderless communication in a world that is poised to bring back the borders.”

KASHISH 2020 Virtual plans to screen about 100 plus films online in a pre-scheduled set of programs, along with online panel discussions, filmmaker Q&As, performances, and opening & closing ceremonies. Most of the film programs would be available for viewing across the world, except a few films that may be geo-blocked for viewing only in India.

Published on June 10, 2020

A letter from the Editor

Dear Readers,

The coronavirus crisis has changed the world completely in the last few months. All of us have been locked into our homes, economic activity has come to a near standstill. Everyone has been impacted.

Including your favourite business and financial newspaper. Our printing and distribution chains have been severely disrupted across the country, leaving readers without access to newspapers. Newspaper delivery agents have also been unable to service their customers because of multiple restrictions.

In these difficult times, we, at BusinessLine have been working continuously every day so that you are informed about all the developments – whether on the pandemic, on policy responses, or the impact on the world of business and finance. Our team has been working round the clock to keep track of developments so that you – the reader – gets accurate information and actionable insights so that you can protect your jobs, businesses, finances and investments.

We are trying our best to ensure the newspaper reaches your hands every day. We have also ensured that even if your paper is not delivered, you can access BusinessLine in the e-paper format – just as it appears in print. Our website and apps too, are updated every minute, so that you can access the information you want anywhere, anytime.

But all this comes at a heavy cost. As you are aware, the lockdowns have wiped out almost all our entire revenue stream. Sustaining our quality journalism has become extremely challenging. That we have managed so far is thanks to your support. I thank all our subscribers – print and digital – for your support.

I appeal to all or readers to help us navigate these challenging times and help sustain one of the truly independent and credible voices in the world of Indian journalism. Doing so is easy. You can help us enormously simply by subscribing to our digital or e-paper editions. We offer several affordable subscription plans for our website, which includes Portfolio, our investment advisory section that offers rich investment advice from our highly qualified, in-house Research Bureau, the only such team in the Indian newspaper industry.

A little help from you can make a huge difference to the cause of quality journalism!

Support Quality Journalism
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.
India records 9,985 new Covid-19 cases
You have read 1 out of 3 free articles for this week. For full access, please subscribe and get unlimited access to all sections.