Liberty General Insurance and SpiceJet to offer travel insurance

Mumbai-based Liberty General Insurance has partnered with SpiceJet to offer travel insurance to consumers who book tickets through the airline’s website and mobile site.

“Applicable across SpiceJet’s domestic network, Liberty’s new zero-cancellation service offered under the Liberty Secure Travel Policy allows passengers to seamlessly cancel tickets and claim full reimbursement of the cancellation charges in case they are unable to fly due to any unavoidable circumstances,” the insurer said in a statement on Friday, adding that customers can avail the offering by paying an additional nominal fee and adding the insurance cover while booking the flight ticket.

Passengers can claim a full cancellation-fee reimbursement for a flight-booking made in advance not beyond 90 days, it further said, adding that the sum insured in the event of a ticket cancellation is ₹5,000.