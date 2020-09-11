National

Liberty General Insurance and SpiceJet to offer travel insurance

Our Bureau Mumbai | Updated on September 11, 2020 Published on September 11, 2020

Consumers booking tickets through the airline’s website and mobile site are eligible

Mumbai-based Liberty General Insurance has partnered with SpiceJet to offer travel insurance to consumers who book tickets through the airline’s website and mobile site.

“Applicable across SpiceJet’s domestic network, Liberty’s new zero-cancellation service offered under the Liberty Secure Travel Policy allows passengers to seamlessly cancel tickets and claim full reimbursement of the cancellation charges in case they are unable to fly due to any unavoidable circumstances,” the insurer said in a statement on Friday, adding that customers can avail the offering by paying an additional nominal fee and adding the insurance cover while booking the flight ticket.

Passengers can claim a full cancellation-fee reimbursement for a flight-booking made in advance not beyond 90 days, it further said, adding that the sum insured in the event of a ticket cancellation is ₹5,000.

Follow us on Telegram, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and Linkedin. You can also download our Android App or IOS App.

Published on September 11, 2020
Travel Insurance
SpiceJet Ltd
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.