A prototype of light tank ‘Zorawar’, developed jointly by Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) and Larsen and Toubro (L&T), is undergoing first round of trials at a test bed at Hazirka, Gujarat, to check performance on all parameters before its possible induction into the Indian Army by 2027.

On Saturday, the Zorawar project, developed for the Indian Army to enhance its all geography capabilities, was reviewed by DRDO chief Dr Samir V Kamat at L&T’s facility in Hazira, which also has a test bed. After that, the Army and the DRDO will take the 25-tonne Zorawar in the desert for the next round of live trials, said defence sources.

Finally, the light tank would move to the high altitude locations of Ladakh to test its capabilities in extreme cold conditions, in water bodies, and tough terrain as well.

The need for a light tank, that is swift, agile and has better fire power, was felt for the first time during the Galwan face off with China in eastern Ladakh in May 2020. The Chinese light tanks could move through steep climb along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) much more easily than the Indian Army’s heavy-weight T-72 and T-90 tanks of Russian origin.

After inspecting the progress, Dr Kamat said, the tank is expected to be inducted into the Indian Army by 2027 after completing all trials. Overall, there is requirement of 354 light tanks in the Indian Army.

L&T Executive Vice President Arun Ramchandani, who was also present on the occasion, stated that the tank model, developed in such a short time frame, has achieved big success.

The Zorawar project matured in just around 19 months, after the L&T gave up in-house attempt on similar armoured vehicle to capitalise on business opportunities post Galwan face off, to take up the DRDO model, said private company sources.

The Zorawar prototype is fitted with MTU eight-cylinder series 199 engine, manufactured by British Aerospace and Defence company, Rolls-Royce.

Alex Zino, Director Business Development and Future Programmes at Rolls Royce, told businessline that they supplied the 8V199 engine to the L&T for the light tank project.

“We have the products to serve the requirements of the land defence forces, and are keen to participate in such programmes,” Alex Zino said to a query, if there is more demand for such engines from the L&T (Read exclusive interview of Alex Zino in businessline on Monday).

The 8V199 engine is characterised by particularly high power combined with especially low weight and volume, the Rolls Royce said. The Rolls Royce Director, however, said the engine supply was delayed due to the time taken to get BAFA (a German regulatory mechanism for export) clearance.

Last November, the businessline reported that the developers were on the verge of going with America’s Cummins engines instead that of MTU series engine due to export hindrance in Germany.

Though the Rolls Royce was ready to supply the engine around last October, it got stuck despite the intervention of Defence Minister Rajnath Singh at the highest level in the German government.

Also read: DRDO delivers Microwave Obscurant Chaff Rocket to Indian Navy