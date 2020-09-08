LinkedIn collaborates with NSDC to provide free courses on digital skills

LinkedIn on Tuesday announced its partnership with the National Skill Development Corporation (NSDC) to provide free access to its LinkedIn Learning resources for digital skills.

The professional networking platform will provide free access to ten of its LinkedIn Learning paths that include 140 courses on a range of digital skills.

These courses will be made available for free on eSkill India digital platform until March 31, 2021.

“According to LinkedIn data, Indian professionals with digital skills are 20 per cent more in demand than professionals without digital skills in 2020. With this in mind, the LinkedIn and NSDC collaboration aims to enable a future-ready digital workforce by providing access to free learning resources aligned with 10 in-demand jobs in today’s digital economy, identified using data from LinkedIn’s Economic Graph. The 10 free LinkedIn Learning paths will help India’s youth develop the skills needed for those jobs,” LinkedIn said in its official release.

Each of these LinkedIn Learning paths contain a series of video content to help users build core digital skills for in-demand tech roles. These skills include “entry-level digital literacy to advanced product-based skills.”

LinkedIn is also providing access to resources on three soft skills for free on the eskill India portal.

Manish Kumar, CEO & MD, NSDC, said, “The pace of digital transformation is changing our workplaces and the skills required for the future. NSDC is facilitating online acquisition of skills through new-age platforms to create a technically competitive workforce.”

“Upskilling will prove to be a crucial factor on India’s path to economic recovery,” said Ashutosh Gupta, India Country Manager, LinkedIn.

“By making digital reskilling resources more accessible, we hope to level the playing field so that everyone has an opportunity to not just get back into the workforce, but to also reskill and obtain meaningful work. We hope to continue to use the power of our products and platform to build a more equitable and just future, and create economic opportunity for all,” he said.

As part of the partnership, LinkedIn will also provide periodic labour market insights based on LinkedIn’s Economic Graph of over 69 million members in India to help NSDC better understand the overall skilling ecosystem, it said.