Lionsgate promotes Rohit Jain with extended responsibilities in South Asia

Lionsgate has announced the content renewal and promotion of Rohit Jain to Managing Director, South Asia and Networks – Emerging Markets Asia.

With the promotion, Jain will be responsible for shepherding growth across all of Lionsgate’s South Asian businesses and expanding the Starz premium subscription platform throughout the emerging markets of Asia.

Previously, Jain had spearheaded the launch of the media gait’s OTT service Lionsgate Play across multiple markets in South Asia and South-East Asia, including India.

Jain has also spearheaded Lionsgate’s growth across Asian markets, including India, since Lionsgate opened its first office in the country in 2018 under his leadership. He has also played an important role in establishing strategic partnerships with major telcos, broadband services, OEMs and global streaming platforms.

“Rohit is an entrepreneurial and innovative executive who has gotten our Indian operations off to a great start with the successful launch of Lionsgate Play,” said Lionsgate CEO Jon Feltheimer. “He has created a forward-looking blueprint for growth in one of the world’s most important territories. As he expands our streaming initiatives into additional Emerging Asian markets, he will be an important part of moving our global platform forward.”

“This is an exciting time for all of us at Lionsgate as our newly launched SVOD service has received a phenomenal response from Indian viewers,” said Jain. “I am thankful to Lionsgate’s visionary leadership team for creating this wonderful opportunity.”