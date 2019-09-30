National

Liquor sale through govt outlets only in AP from today

Our Bureau Vijayawada | Updated on September 30, 2019 Published on September 30, 2019

The Andhra Pradesh government is implementing the new excise policy from Tuesday and liquor will be sold only through government outlets of AP State Beverages Corporation.

The shops will be open from 11 am to 8 pm.

A press release by the Department says the number of shops have been reduced from to 3,500 from 4,380. There has been a 15 per cent slump in liquor sales after the YSR Congress government came to power. No permit rooms will be allowed.

Phased imposition of prohibition was one of the nine major promises made by YSR Congress in its manifesto.

Published on September 30, 2019
distilleries and breweries
Andhra Pradesh
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.
Plea in Supreme Court seeking linking of social media accounts with Aadhaar