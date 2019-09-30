Liquor sale through govt outlets only in AP from today

The Andhra Pradesh government is implementing the new excise policy from Tuesday and liquor will be sold only through government outlets of AP State Beverages Corporation.

The shops will be open from 11 am to 8 pm.

A press release by the Department says the number of shops have been reduced from to 3,500 from 4,380. There has been a 15 per cent slump in liquor sales after the YSR Congress government came to power. No permit rooms will be allowed.

Phased imposition of prohibition was one of the nine major promises made by YSR Congress in its manifesto.