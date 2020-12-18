Liquor sales in Maharashtra down by 22% between April and November

In spite of the Covid pandemic, the revenue generated by Maharashtra government liquor sales between April and November down by 22 per cent over the same period last year. From April to November the revenue was ₹7,776 crore, it was ₹10,007 crore in the same period last year. Revenue in the month of October saw 17 per cent increase to ₹1,390 crore, the revenue was ₹1,186 crore in the same period last year.

Due to the lockdown, the sales of alcoholic beverages was nil but ₹297 crore flowed into Excise Department’s kitty on account of licence fees.

Principal Secretary of Maharashtra Excise Department, Valsa Nair Singh told BusinessLine that revenue started to rise in May after home delivery of alcoholic beverages was allowed by the State government.

At the end of the fiscal 2020-21 there would be ₹2,000 crore revenue deficit. New measures are being adopted for revenue enhancement while adhering to the basic principles of excise collection, Singh added. A senior Excise Department official said that comparing the April to November volumes with the last year, beer volumes have declined by 48.44 per cent.

The decline in volume of country liquor is 22 per cent while IMFL segment declined by 18 per cent, the official said.