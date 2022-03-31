Liz Truss to push for reducing strategic dependence on Russia during India visit

UK Foreign Secretary will focus on strengthening of India-UK security, defence ties

UK Foreign Secretary Liz Truss is travelling to India as part of wider diplomatic push on Ukraine, the British government has said.

“The Foreign Secretary will point to the importance of all countries reducing strategic dependency on Russia at this time of heightened global insecurity,” a statement circulated by the British High Commission in New Delhi on Thursday pointed out.

Truss, in her meetings with senior government representatives, including External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, will also discuss deepening of India-UK security and defence ties.

She will announce a new joint cyber programme to protect both countries from cyber attacks, per the statement.

Truss’ visit to Delhi comes ahead of NATO and G7 meetings next week to tackle Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Interestingly, the visit clashes with the two-day visit of Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov beginning on Thursday.

Lavrov, who is scheduled to meet Jaishankar on Friday, is likely to discuss issues of greater engagement with India such as sale of discounted oil and gas and a suitable payment mechanism to get around the West’s banking sanctions.