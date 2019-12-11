Local bodies’ poll: SC directs TN govt, poll panel to follow 2011 census

Sennheiser Momentum Wireless 3: Sound, silence, sophistication
The new generation of these popular headphones amp up the sound and improve noise cancellation plus a few new ...
The Supreme Court Wednesday directed the Tamil Nadu government and the state poll panel to conduct upcoming local bodies’ election by relying on 2011 census instead of the 1991 census as alleged by opposition party DMK.
The Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK), in its fresh plea, has sought quashing of the notification, issued by the state poll panel on December 7, for local bodies’ election alleging that it did not provide quota for women and SC and ST candidates in line with the 2011 census and was using 1991 census for this purpose.
“After hearing the arguments, we feel that the interest of justice is subserved by issuing a direction to the respondents (State government and poll panel) to apply 2011 census to all impending elections irrespective of the number of seats determined by the delimitation commission after carrying out the delimitation exercise,” a Bench headed by Chief Justice SA Bobde said in its order.
The Bench on Wednesday modified its earlier order and asked the delimitation commission to conclude the delimitation exercise within three months instead of four months in nine districts.
It, however, had said that Tamil Nadu State Election Commission (TNSEC) could proceed with the elections to all panchayats at village, intermediate and district levels in the remaining 31 revenue districts of the southern state.
The new generation of these popular headphones amp up the sound and improve noise cancellation plus a few new ...
CreditAccess Grameen, a Bengaluru-based microfinance company, has signed an agreement to buy ...
This is how the new Snapdragon processors is going to change the smartphone market
Analysts see advantages but also caution about prickly issues, including traffic sharing
Returns do not move up commensurately to justify the higher risk on lower-rated bonds
The fund has managed to ride out volatility in the past two years through deft asset allocation
They enable systematic investment similar to gold- accumulation plans and are relatively risk-free
For investors in Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), the September quarter results were a bit of a dampener.
The World Health Organization estimates that depression and anxiety — among the more prominent mental health ...
A documentary on The Savoy is reaping awards at international festivals
A Bengaluru entrepreneur revives a traditional cotton weave with a sheen that can beat silk
A new volume of essays examines the multidimensional impact of climate change on India, and why development ...
Kerala wants to be India’s creative hub where designers ideate, imagine and innovate for tomorrow
How Fujifilm has used its imaging strength to re-invent itself
Tech interventions are speeding a brand’s journey to the store
Storytelling meets consumer insights over a cup of coffee
With land and State resources in short supply, only higher education can challenge social hierarchies, says ...
Fee hike can hit students of low-income groups
The fees for the flagship Post Graduate Programme (PGP) in Management at the Indian Institute of ...
Farmers, reeling under crop losses, feel the Centre’s crop insurance scheme is merely helping insurance firms ...