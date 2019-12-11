Local bodies’ poll: SC directs TN govt, poll panel to follow 2011 census

The Supreme Court Wednesday directed the Tamil Nadu government and the state poll panel to conduct upcoming local bodies’ election by relying on 2011 census instead of the 1991 census as alleged by opposition party DMK.

The Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK), in its fresh plea, has sought quashing of the notification, issued by the state poll panel on December 7, for local bodies’ election alleging that it did not provide quota for women and SC and ST candidates in line with the 2011 census and was using 1991 census for this purpose.

“After hearing the arguments, we feel that the interest of justice is subserved by issuing a direction to the respondents (State government and poll panel) to apply 2011 census to all impending elections irrespective of the number of seats determined by the delimitation commission after carrying out the delimitation exercise,” a Bench headed by Chief Justice SA Bobde said in its order.

The Bench on Wednesday modified its earlier order and asked the delimitation commission to conclude the delimitation exercise within three months instead of four months in nine districts.

It, however, had said that Tamil Nadu State Election Commission (TNSEC) could proceed with the elections to all panchayats at village, intermediate and district levels in the remaining 31 revenue districts of the southern state.