Lockdown 2.0: A complete list of activities permitted after April 20

On April 14, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced that the 21-day nationwide lockdown to curb the spread of Covid-19 in the country would now be extended to May 3 owing to the rising number of cases in the country.
However, keeping in mind the current financial situation of low-income earners, the Centre had said that it will be permitting a few more essential services to function in areas that are not Covid-19 containment zones after April 20.
“In order to mitigate hardship to the public, select additional activities would be allowed, which would come into effect from 20th April 2020. However, these additional activities would be operationalized by States/ Union Territories (UTs)/ District Administrations based on strict compliance to the existing guidelines on lockdown measures. Before operating these relaxations, States/ UTs/ District Administrations shall ensure that all preparatory arrangements with regard to social distancing in offices, workplaces, factories and establishments, and other sectoral requirements are in place,” The Ministry of Home Affairs had said in an official statement.
The government had issued additional guidelines on Friday permitting a few more activities for non-containment zones post April 20. The government’s citizen portal MyGov had later shared a list of activities that are permitted and the services which will remain shut according to the new guidelines on social media.
Financial services
Commercial services
Movement of people
Social services
Agricultural activities
Health services
Industrial establishments
Cargo and essential services
Additional services
The State, UT and district administrations are to decide the hotspots across the country. Hotspots are areas of large COVlD-19 outbreaks or clusters with a significant spread of COVlD-19. They will be determined based on the guidelines issued by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW), Government of India (Gol). These exemptions given after April 20 will not be applicable to hotspots. Furthermore, containment zones in hotspots are to be demarcated by states UT district administration. Strict perimeter control has to be put in place to ensure no unchecked inward outward movement is carried out except for essential services including medical and law enforcement services permitted in these zones
The areas where limited movement is permitted will face similar measures in case a COvid-19 positive case is reported from the area.
The government had also issued detailed guidelines and preventive measures that need to be followed by workplaces and manufacturing industries including compulsion of wearing facemasks, avoiding overcrowing of elevators, disinfecting the premises at regular interviews and compulsory thermal screening of workers at large stablishments.
The penalty for the violation for lockdown is based on the Disaster Management Act of 2005. Any person found violating the lockdown rules will be charged under the provisions of Section 51 to 60 of the Disaster Management Act, 2005, besides legal action under Sec. 188 of the IPC, and other legal provisions as applicable.
