Lockdown: Gujarat to provide relaxations for businesses from April 20

Indian auto sector: Adapting to a new post-Covid era
The Gujarat government on Thursday issued guidelines for the industries and commercial activities to resume from April 20. However, these relaxations will not be applicable to areas declared as hotspot or containment zones in different cities of the State.
The State government stated that the commercial activities and businesses can start functioning from April 20 but with due procedures of safety and social-distancing.
It has decided to form committees at district levels under the leadership of District Collector, who will oversee the implementation of the relaxations to the industries and commercial activities in his jurisdictions.
In an announcement on Thursday, the government informed that in the 7-member committee, apart from District Collector other stakeholders including local in-charge of the industrial development board, labour officer, health officer, factory inspector, in the municipal corporation areas, a deputy municipal commissioner and an officer from district industrial centre.
This committee will issue the permissions as per the Government's guidelines to resume industrial and commercial operations in the districts from April 20.
The standard guidelines for the industries include conducting thermal screening of the people at the establishment, compulsory mask, adequate facilities for sanitisation and social distancing, staggered lunch time, staggered entry and exit time and crowd management.
Also the owners and the management of the organisation have to ensure that no person from the identified clusters or quarantined areas joins for work.
Adequate stay and lodging arrangements for the workers and safe transport for pick-up and drop will be required.
The State government also clarified that violation of any of the standard operating procedures will lead to suspension of the approval for operations and the particular unit will be forced to shut.
