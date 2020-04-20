Lockdown in Karnataka to continue till May 3

The Karnataka government has decided to extend lockdown till May 3. But stringent lockdown measures are to continue for some more time in containment zones.

The decision to this effect was taken at the Cabinet meet, chaired by Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa on Monday and the State is awaiting further guidelines from the Centre on lockdown relaxation measures for green zones or non-containment areas.

Meanwhile, after low number of positive case confirmations, the day saw 18 new cases mainly in north Karnataka districts.

On Sunday night, rumours over quarantine fuelled violence at Padarayanapura area in Bengaluru. The police have arrested 54 people, who had indulged in attacking police and BBMP’s healthcare workers.

Law and Parliamentary Affairs Minister J C Madhuswamy, briefing reporters after the Cabinet meet, said Karnatkaa is exploring promulgating Ordinances on the lines of Kerala and Uttara Pradesh to safe guard front-line healthcare workers from attacks.

The today’s Cabinet also has empowered Chief Minister and Chief Secretary to formulate guidelines in consultation with the Covid19 Task Force keeping the Central government's advisories.

Covid-free districts

S Suresh Kumar, Karnataka Primary and Secondary Education Minister, said 10 of the 30 districts have been declared as no virus districts. While some districts, which had Covid cases but now turned virus-free. Kodagu has not reported any case for 32 days, Chitradurga since 26 days, Davangere since 25 days and Udupi since 22 days.

ICMR has selected 82 districts in 25 States where as a preventive measure, extensive tests on the entire population is being done for strengthening the local level assessment to fight the spread of virus. “In the State — Kalaburgi, Bengaluru and Chitradurga have been selected,” said Suresh Kumar.

The State saw 18 new coronavirus positive cases on Monday, taking the State's tally to 408 cases, 16 deaths. So far 112 patients have been discharged. Our of the 280 cases, 278 positive cases includes one pregnant woman in isolation and stable and two in ICU. The 18 positive cases were from Vijayapura 11 cases, Kalaburgi – 5 cases, Gadag and Bidar one case each.

IT/BT offices

For effective prevention the further spread of Covid-19 and necessary actions towards the containment activity, the Commissioner, BBMP has declared 19 containment zones in Bengaluru city. They are spread across south – eight wards, East – four wards, West – three wards, RR Nagar and Bommanahalli one each and Mahadevapura – two wards. Efforts are on to appoint Containment commander to oversee the operations.

Chief Secretary has also issued directions to all Departments, Deputy Commissioners, Superintendent of Police and other Heads of the Departments that they shall continue to implement the measures presently in force in the State for containment of Covid19 in the State till midnight of 21.

IT/BT companies that had to resume operations with 33 per cent now have to wait a little longer.

Fatality rate

Talking about fatality rate, Suresh Kumar said, “we wanted to clear the doubts on high fatality rate, we analysed and found out that of the 16 deaths, 80 per cent were above the age of 60 years and the balance were SARI cases. Some were delayed case of reaching hospital on time.”

Age profile of 408 positive cases in the State is as follows: 0-5 years: six cases, 5-10 years: 12 cases, 10-20 years: 32 cases, 20-30 years: 96 cases, 30-40 years: 99 cases, 40-50 years: 56 cases, 50-60 years: 44 cases, 60-70 years: 48 cases and above 70 years -15 cases.

Minister said Karnataka has implemented Ministry of Home Affairs directions to ensure smooth movement of supply chain of essential goods, including by e-commerce during the lockdown period.