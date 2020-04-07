Lockdown induces a Sirsi farm co-op launch online sales

The supply of essential commodities plays a key role in the implementation of lockdown procedures.

The current lockdown across the country has made a farmers’ cooperative society in Karnataka’s Uttara Kannada district enter the online marketing space in its area of operation.

Totagars’ Cooperative Sale Society (TSS) Ltd at Sirsi, which operates a super market in the town, has launched a service to supply groceries and other essential items at the doorsteps of the citizens of the town.

Ravish Hegde, General Manager of TSS Ltd, told BusinessLine that the cooperative was making preparations for the online marketing of items sold in its supermarket. However, the situation arising out of the lockdown led the cooperative to implement it immediately.

To deal with the lockdown, he said, the Uttara Kannada district administration had asked the cooperative to supply essential commodities to rural people at their doorstep.

Following this, TSS identified 25 cooperative societies at village levels in Sirsi taluk and started supplying the essential commodities to them. These village-level cooperatives in turn supplied the commodities to the people in their respective villages.

Hegde said this initiative gave the confidence to TSS to launch the online sales of groceries and other essential commodities in Sirsi town limits. He said the citizens of Sirsi can now log on to the portal of the TSS Supermarket, and start ordering around 400 items online.

The service, which is limited to the Sirsi now, will be extended to other areas in the taluk in the days to come.

He said the members of TSS can make use of their account with the society for payments to the online purchases. Citizens can also use the digital channels for payments. The cooperative also provides cash-on-delivery option for payments, he said.

Plans are also afoot to launch online marketing of agricultural inputs and implements to farmers in the days to come, Hegde added.