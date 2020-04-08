Lockdown: Work disruption least in South, says ISB study

South India is facing least disruption of work due to the national lockdown in force to fight coronavirus (Covid-19) threat, according to a study by the Indian School of Business (ISB).

With a government-imposed lockdown in place to tackle the pandemic, most professionals are working from home. ISB has initiated new research to find out how this lockdown affects occupations, industries and the different districts of India.

“Surprisingly, not just urban centres such as Hyderabad, Delhi or Bengaluru fell high on the Work from Home Index (WFI), but the entire peninsular south India was found to have a high work from home potential,” Shekhar Tomar, faculty in the Economics and Public Policy area at ISB and co-researcher of the study said in a release on Wednesday,

The research used a 2019 survey of 3,000 workers to measure the impact of the lockdown on over 100 occupations as defined in the National Classification of Occupations (NCO) of the Ministry of Labour and Employment, and assigned a Work from Home Index (WFI) to each occupation.

A ‘Human Proximity Index’ (PI) is also assigned to each one of these occupations.

This study also found interesting variations within a district.

In the case of Delhi, north-east Delhi was found to be facing much higher disruption compared to south Delhi.