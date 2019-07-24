National

Lok Sabha likely to take Triple Talaq Bill for consideration, passage on Thursday

PTI New Delhi | Updated on July 24, 2019 Published on July 24, 2019

The Indian Parliament (File photo)   -  V_V_Krishnan

The Lok Sabha is likely to take up the contentious Triple Talaq Bill for consideration and passage on Thursday, official sources said on Wednesday.

The ruling BJP has issued a whip to its MPs, asking them to ensure their presence in the House.

The bill, which criminalises instant divorce by Muslim men and seeks jail term for the guilty, was the first draft legislation tabled by the Narendra Modi government in this first session after it took oath of office for a second term in May.

Several opposition parties have bitterly opposed it but the government has asserted that the bill is a step towards gender equality and justice.

