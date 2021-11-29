Lok Sabha passes Bill to repeal three farm laws

The charge of Mysuru’s Covid Mitras
Both the Houses of Parliament passed the Farm Laws Repeal Bill, the Bill to repeal the three controversial farm laws, on Monday -- the first day of the Winter Session. The Bill was passed without any debate.
The Opposition MPs stormed to the Well of the House in Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha demanding a discussion on the Bill. In Lok Sabha, Speaker Om Birla said a debate could be allowed only if there's decorum in the House.
In Rajya Sabha, Opposition leader Mallikarjun Kharge said the laws are being repealed after the BJP suffered setbacks in bypolls in various States. He said the farmers have been demanding that the laws be repealed, but the Centre took a decision only ahead of elections to five States.
Leader of the Congress in Lok Sabha Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury said the list of the business clearly said that the House would consider the Repeal Bill before passing. "In the past also, several Repeal Bills have been taken up by this House. But they were passed after due debate and discussion. This Bill should also be discussed properly," he said.
Birla, however, maintained that debate is possible only if Opposition members go back to their seats. Meanwhile, Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar presented the Bill, and the House passed it with a voice vote amid slogans from Opposition parties. The House was adjourned till 2 pm and later for the day due to protests by Opposition members.
Tomar said in Rajya Sabha that since both the Opposition and the Government want the Bills to be repealed, there is no need to discuss the Repeal Bill. Opposition members protested, demanding a discussion and the Upper House was adjourned for 30 minutes.
